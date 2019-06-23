Hunter leads Leon to 9-7 win over Monterrey

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) -- Cedric Hunter had two hits and two RBI as the Bravos de Leon defeated the Sultanes de Monterrey 9-7 on Sunday.

Leon took the lead in the first when it scored five runs, including an error that scored Carlos Rivero and Israel Nunez.

After Leon added two runs, the Sultanes cut into the deficit with four runs in the fifth inning, including a solo home run by Felix Perez.

The Bravos later tacked on two runs in the sixth when Hunter hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Rivero to secure the victory.

Monterrey saw its comeback attempt come up short after Sebastian Elizalde scored on a wild pitch in the ninth inning to cut the Leon lead to 9-7.

Rogelio Bernal (1-0) got the win in relief while Monterrey starter Edgar Gonzalez (9-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Perez homered and doubled, scoring two runs for the Sultanes.