Peguero’s run leads Monclova to 4-3 win over Oaxaca

MONCLOVA, Mexico (AP) -- Francisco Peguero scored the decisive run on a forceout in the sixth inning, as the Acereros del Norte beat the Guerreros de Oaxaca 4-3 on Sunday.

Peguero scored after he hit an RBI double and advanced to third on a single by Bruce Maxwell.

The forceout capped a two-run inning for the Acereros that started when Peguero hit a double, scoring Erick Aybar.

Alonzo Harris scored on a double play in the first inning to give the Guerreros a 1-0 lead. The Acereros came back to take a 2-1 lead in the first inning when Peguero hit a sacrifice fly and Maxwell hit an RBI single.

Oaxaca regained the lead 3-2 after it scored two runs in the second inning, including a solo home run by E. Meza.

Alberto Leyva (3-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Oaxaca starter Andres Ivan Meza (3-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.