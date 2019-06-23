Sports
Jones hits grand slam, leads Yucatan over Laguna
YUCATAN, Mexico (AP) -- Jonathan Jones hit a grand slam in the seventh inning, leading the Leones de Yucatan to a 19-6 win over the Algodoneros Union Laguna on Sunday.
The grand slam by Jones scored Leo Heras, Jose Aguilar, and Walter Ibarra to give the Leones a 16-6 lead.
The Leones later scored three runs in the eighth to finish off the blowout.
Luis Juarez doubled twice and singled, driving home two runs for Yucatan.
Christian Prado (2-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Laguna starter Yohan Flande (0-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.
Yucatan took advantage of some erratic Laguna pitching, drawing a season-high 13 walks in its victory.
Comments