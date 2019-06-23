Yerzy’s homer leads Hillsboro to 4-1 win over Vancouver

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) -- Andy Yerzy hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Hillsboro Hops to a 4-1 win over the Vancouver Canadians on Sunday.

The home run by Yerzy started the scoring in a four-run inning and broke a scoreless tie. Later in the inning, Jorge Barrosa hit an RBI single and then scored on a walk by Nick Dalesandro.

Following the big inning, the Canadians cut into the deficit in the top of the next frame when Mc Gregory Contreras hit an RBI double, driving in Tanner Morris.

Jacob Stevens (1-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Randy Pondler (1-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

The Canadians failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss.