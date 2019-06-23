Green hits for cycle, sparks Pulaski’s 18-5 win over Bluefield

PULASKI, Va. (AP) -- Ryder Green hit for the cycle, as the Pulaski Yankees topped the Bluefield Blue Jays 18-5 on Sunday.

Green singled in the first, tripled in the fourth, homered in the sixth and doubled in the seventh.

Down 5-1, the Yankees took the lead for good with eight runs in the sixth inning. The Yankees sent 12 men to the plate as Oliver Dunn hit a three-run home run and Green hit a solo home run en route to the four-run lead.

The Yankees punctuated the blowout with six runs in the seventh and three in the eighth. In the seventh, Anthony Garcia hit a three-run home run, while Antonio Cabello drove in two runs and Dunn drove in one in the eighth.

Elvis Peguero (1-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Juan Acosta (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.