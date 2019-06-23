Sports
Jones hits walk-off homer in 10th, Burlington beats Kane County 7-6
BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) -- Justin Jones hit a walk-off two-run homer in the 10th inning, as the Burlington Bees defeated the Kane County Cougars 7-6 on Sunday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Bees and a five-game winning streak for the Cougars.
The Bees scored three runs in the ninth before Kane County answered in the next half-inning when Geraldo Perdomo hit an RBI double, driving in Joey Rose to take a 6-5 lead.
Jones homered and singled twice, driving in two runs in the win.
Tyler Smith (5-1) got the win in relief while Kai-Wei Lin (2-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.
Several Cougars chipped in at the plate, as five players picked up at least a pair of hits. Eduardo Diaz homered and singled twice, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple.
