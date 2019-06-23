Jones hits walk-off homer in 10th, Burlington beats Kane County 7-6

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) -- Justin Jones hit a walk-off two-run homer in the 10th inning, as the Burlington Bees defeated the Kane County Cougars 7-6 on Sunday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Bees and a five-game winning streak for the Cougars.

The Bees scored three runs in the ninth before Kane County answered in the next half-inning when Geraldo Perdomo hit an RBI double, driving in Joey Rose to take a 6-5 lead.

Jones homered and singled twice, driving in two runs in the win.

Tyler Smith (5-1) got the win in relief while Kai-Wei Lin (2-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Several Cougars chipped in at the plate, as five players picked up at least a pair of hits. Eduardo Diaz homered and singled twice, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple.