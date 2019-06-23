Bush scores winning run in 10th, Kannapolis beats Augusta 4-3 in walk-off finish

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) -- Romy Gonzalez hit a sacrifice to drive in Bryce Bush with the winning run in the 10th inning, as the Kannapolis Intimidators beat the Augusta GreenJackets 4-3 on Sunday.

Bush scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

After the GreenJackets scored two runs in the top of the eighth, Kannapolis tied the game 3-3 in the bottom of the inning when Jhoandro Alfaro hit an RBI single, driving in Corey Zangari.

Reliever Lane Ramsey (2-3) went two scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out two and walking one to get the win. JJ Santa Cruz (2-1) didn't record an out and allowed one run in the South Atlantic League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Alex Destino homered and singled twice, driving in two runs in the win.

For the GreenJackets, Frankie Tostado tripled and singled twice.