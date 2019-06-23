Benson’s single leads Lynchburg over Winston-Salem in 11 innings

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -- Nolan Jones scored on a wild pitch in the top of the 11th inning to help lead the Lynchburg Hillcats to a 12-9 win over the Winston-Salem Dash on Sunday.

Jones scored after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Oscar Gonzalez. Later in the inning, Lynchburg added a couple of insurance runs when Gonzalez and Will Benson scored on an error.

The Hillcats scored two runs in the 10th before Winston-Salem answered with two in the bottom of the inning to tie the game 9-9.

Jones doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs in the win.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jonathan Teaney (3-0) got the win in relief while Jake Elliott (3-2) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Zach Remillard homered and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple for the Dash. Tyler Frost homered and singled twice, scoring two runs.