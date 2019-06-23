Simpson’s homer leads Grand Junction to 9-1 win over Rocky Mountain

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) -- Colin Simpson hit a solo home run in the fifth inning, leading the Grand Junction Rockies to a 9-1 win over the Rocky Mountain Vibes on Sunday.

The home run by Simpson gave the Rockies a 2-1 lead.

The Rockies later scored in three more innings to put the game out of reach, including three runs in the eighth and ninth innings. In the eighth, Jack Yalowitz drove in two runs and Ronaiker Palma drove in one, while Palma and Reese Berberet drove in one run each in the ninth.

Miguel Ausua (2-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Arman Sabouri (0-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.