Sports
Chang hits walk-off single, Columbus beats Lehigh Valley 10-9
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Yu Chang hit a walk-off two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Columbus Clippers defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 10-9 on Sunday.
One batter earlier, Greg Allen doubled, scoring Adam Rosales to cut the Lehigh Valley lead to 9-8.
The IronPigs took a 9-7 lead in the top of the ninth when Austin Listi hit a solo home run as part of a two-run inning.
Argenis Angulo (1-0) got the win in relief while Yacksel Rios (1-3) took the loss in the International League game.
For the IronPigs, Listi homered and singled, scoring two runs.
Columbus improved to 5-1 against Lehigh Valley this season.
Comments