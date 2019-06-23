Parmelee’s single leads Tulsa to 5-3 win over Amarillo

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- Chris Parmelee hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Tulsa Drillers to a 5-3 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Sunday.

The single by Parmelee, part of a two-run inning, gave the Drillers a 4-3 lead before DJ Peters hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Sod Poodles tied the game 3-3 when Luis Torrens hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Edward Olivares in the eighth.

Jordan Sheffield (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Michel Baez (2-2) took the loss in the Texas League game.