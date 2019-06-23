Friedl leads Chattanooga over Birmingham 5-2

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) -- TJ Friedl homered and had two hits as the Chattanooga Lookouts beat the Birmingham Barons 5-2 on Sunday.

Birmingham started the scoring in the first inning. After leading off the inning with a single, Luis Robert advanced to second on a single by Nick Madrigal, went to third on an error, and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Ti'Quan Forbes.

After tying the game in the first, the Lookouts took the lead for good with three runs in the third inning. Ibandel Isabel and Jose Siri hit RBI singles en route to the three-run lead.

The Lookouts tacked on another run in the fourth when Friedl hit a solo home run.

Chattanooga right-hander Johendi Jiminian (3-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on eight hits over 6 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Matt Tomshaw (2-4) took the loss in the Southern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and nine hits over four innings.

Blake Rutherford singled three times for the Barons.

With the win, Chattanooga improved to 11-3 against Birmingham this season.