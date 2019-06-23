Lake County beats West Michigan 7-6 on back-to-back homers from Jerez, Engelmann

EASTLAKE, Ohio (AP) -- Miguel Jerez and Jonathan Engelmann hit back-to-back home runs as the Lake County Captains won in dramatic fashion against the West Michigan Whitecaps 7-6 on Sunday. The Captains swept the four-game series with the win.

Cody Farhat hit an RBI single in the first inning and Hosea Nelson scored on an error in the fourth to give the Captains a 2-0 lead. The Whitecaps came back to take a 6-2 lead in the sixth inning when Ulrich Bojarski drew a bases-loaded walk and then scored on a grand slam by Zach Malis.

Lake County cut the deficit to 6-5 in the sixth when Josh Rolette hit an RBI single, bringing home Bo Naylor.

Kyle Marman (1-1) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Jared Tobey (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

With the win, Lake County improved to 8-3 against West Michigan this season.