Bichette, Patterson lead the way for Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- Bo Bichette doubled and singled three times, scoring three runs as the Buffalo Bisons beat the Norfolk Tides 8-1 on Sunday. With the victory, the Bisons swept the four-game series.
Jordan Patterson homered and singled with three RBIs for Buffalo.
Buffalo had a big five-run second inning in the blowout victory. Socrates Brito and Patterson hit two-run home runs en route to the seven-run lead.
Kirby Snead (2-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Norfolk starter Tyler Herb (4-6) took the loss in the International League game.
For the Tides, Jace Peterson doubled and singled.
Buffalo improved to 5-1 against Norfolk this season.
