Anderson scheduled to start as Oakland hosts Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays (44-33, second in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (41-37, third in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Ryne Stanek (0-1, 2.53 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 44 strikeouts) Athletics: Brett Anderson (7-4, 3.68 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE:

The Athletics are 24-18 in home games. Oakland has hit 121 home runs this season, seventh in the MLB. Matt Chapman leads them with 18, averaging one every 16.3 at-bats.

The Rays are 24-15 on the road. Tampa Bay has a collective .257 this season, led by Austin Meadows with an average of .301. The Athletics won the last meeting 4-2. Yusmeiro Petit earned his second victory and Chapman went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Oakland. Diego Castillo registered his sixth loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chapman leads the Athletics with 18 home runs and has 43 RBIs. Ramon Laureano has 13 hits and is batting .325 over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 15 home runs and is batting .282. Ji-Man Choi is 5-for-28 with two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 7-3, .273 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Rays: 3-7, .224 batting average, 5.25 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Athletics Injuries: Blake Treinen: 10-day IL (shoulder), Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow/hamstring), Nick Hundley: 10-day IL (back), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).

Rays Injuries: Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (forearm), Jose De Leon: 60-day IL (elbow), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Daniel Robertson: 10-day IL (knee), Matt Duffy: 60-day IL (back), Yandy Diaz: 10-day IL (hamstring), Christian Arroyo: 10-day IL (forearm), Anthony Bemboom: 60-day IL (knee).