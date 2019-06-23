Sports
Mathisen’s homer leads Reno to 1-0 win over Albuquerque
RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Wyatt Mathisen hit a solo home run in the second inning to give the Reno Aces a 1-0 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Saturday.
Juniel Querecuto doubled and singled twice in the win.
Bradin Hagens (1-0) got the win with four innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Albuquerque starter Pat Dean (2-7) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.
Albuquerque was held scoreless for the sixth time this season, while the Reno staff recorded its second shutout of the year.
