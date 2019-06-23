Criswell, Gurwitz carry Inland Empire to 10-3 win over Lake Elsinore

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) -- Zane Gurwitz hit a three-run home run and had three hits, and Cooper Criswell struck out nine hitters over five innings as the Inland Empire 66ers topped the Lake Elsinore Storm 10-3 on Saturday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the 66ers and a three-game winning streak for the Storm.

Criswell (1-5) picked up the win after he walked one while allowing three hits.

Lake Elsinore cut the deficit to 4-2 in the sixth after Allen Cordoba scored on a wild pitch and Jeisson Rosario scored on a groundout.

The 66ers added to their lead with six runs in the eighth inning, including a three-run home run by Gurwitz.

Luis Patino (4-6) went five innings, allowing four runs and four hits in the California League game. He also struck out eight and walked two.