Avans hits walk-off single in 10th, Tulsa beats Amarillo 2-1

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- Drew Avans hit a walk-off single with two outs in the 10th inning, as the Tulsa Drillers topped the Amarillo Sod Poodles 2-1 on Saturday.

Zach McKinstry scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a ground out by Josh Thole.

The Sod Poodles tied the game 1-1 in the top of the ninth when Ivan Castillo hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Ruddy Giron.

Both Tulsa starter Dustin May and Amarillo starter Nick Margevicius delivered strong pitching performances. May struck out 14 while allowing two hits over seven scoreless innings. Margevicius went six innings, allowing one run and two hits. He also struck out six and walked two.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Nolan Long (4-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jean Cosme (0-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.