Sports
Perez scores winning run, Peoria beats Cedar Rapids 5-4 in walk-off finish
PEORIA, Ill. (AP) -- Delvin Perez scored the winning runs on a wild pitch with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Peoria Chiefs beat the Cedar Rapids Kernels 5-4 on Saturday.
Perez scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk, stole second and then stole third.
After Cedar Rapids' Trevor Casanova hit a two-run home run in the top of the seventh, Peoria tied the game 4-4 in the bottom of the inning when Brandon Riley scored on an error.
Reliever Parker Kelly (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out two while allowing one hit over two scoreless innings. Jose Martinez (4-2) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing one run and one hit in the Midwest League game. He also struck out one and walked two.
Juan Yepez homered and singled, scoring two runs in the win.
