Odyssey Sims scores 20 points, Lynx beat Liberty 92-83

Odyssey Sims scored 20 points and Sylvia Fowles had 19 points and 10 rebounds in the Minnesota Lynx's 92-83 victory over the New York Liberty on Saturday night.

Napheesa Collier added 19 points and nine rebounds for Minnesota (5-5). Fowles and Collier combined to shoot 24 for 38 from the field and the Lynx finished at 51.6%.

Minnesota outscored New York 28-14 in the third quarter. Reshanda Gray's 3-pointer with 3:46 left brought New York to 76-71, but it couldn't get closer.

Kia Nurse led the Liberty with 24 points, and Tina Charles had 22.