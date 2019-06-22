Lundquist’s single leads New Hampshire to 8-3 win over Trenton

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) -- Brock Lundquist hit a two-run single in the third inning, leading the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to an 8-3 win over the Trenton Thunder on Saturday.

The single by Lundquist came in the midst of a six-run inning and gave the Fisher Cats a 4-2 lead. Later in the inning, Christian Williams hit a two-run triple and then scored on a single by Kevin Smith.

New Hampshire starter Yennsy Diaz (6-5) picked up the win despite allowing three runs over five innings. Opposing starter Rony Garcia (1-5) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and six hits over three innings.