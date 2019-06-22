Brusa leads Richmond to 4-2 win over Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) -- Gio Brusa hit a two-run home run and had two hits, driving in three as the Richmond Flying Squirrels defeated the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 4-2 on Saturday.

Richmond started the scoring in the first inning when Brusa hit a two-run home run.

After Richmond added two runs in the sixth, the Rumble Ponies cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Patrick Mazeika hit a two-run home run.

Richmond right-hander Alfred Gutierrez (4-3) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just five hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Andrew Church (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game after allowing four runs and seven hits over seven innings.