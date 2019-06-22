Glogoski, Carr and Killgore combine for no-hitter as Clearwater beats Daytona 5-0

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Kyle Glogoski, Tyler Carr and Keylan Killgore combined to pitch a no-hitter, leading the Clearwater Threshers to a 5-0 victory over the Daytona Tortugas on Saturday.

Glogoski (1-0) went five scoreless innings, striking out five and walking two to get the win.

In the bottom of the fifth, Clearwater scored on a single by Simon Muzziotti that brought home Dalton Guthrie. In the following at-bat, Jhailyn Ortiz hit a two-run home run to give the Threshers a 3-0 lead. The Threshers then added single runs in the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Nick Maton scored on a forceout before he singled to score Guthrie in the eighth.

Wendolyn Bautista (0-2) went five innings, allowing three runs and seven hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

Muzziotti singled four times, scoring a run and also driving one home in the win. Guthrie tripled and doubled, scoring two runs.

The Tortugas were blanked for the eighth time this season, while the Threshers' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.

With the win, Clearwater improved to 8-3 against Daytona this season.