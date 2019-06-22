Sports

Vargas’ sac fly leads Princeton to 4-3 win over Burlington

The Associated Press

Princeton, West Virginia

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) -- Jhosner Vargas hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning, driving in Gionti Turner with the go-ahead run, as the Princeton Rays topped the Burlington Royals 4-3 on Saturday.

Turner scored after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a single by Yunior Martinez and then went to third on a single by Martinez.

The single by Martinez scored Brett Wisely to tie the game 3-3.

After Princeton scored two runs in the second inning, Burlington went up 3-2 after two home runs by Vinnie Pasquantino.

Martinez doubled and singled twice, driving home two runs in the win.

Wikelman Ramirez (1-1) got the win in relief while Zack Phillips (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

