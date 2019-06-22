Wilson, Newcomb and Parsons shut out Syracuse, Gwinnett wins 2-0

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) -- Bryse Wilson, Sean Newcomb and Wes Parsons combined for a shutout as the Gwinnett Stripers beat the Syracuse Mets 2-0 on Saturday.

Wilson (4-6) went six scoreless innings, allowing five hits while striking out seven and walking two to get the win. Ervin Santana (0-1) went six innings, allowing one run and five hits while striking out four to take the tough loss in the International League game.

Gwinnett scored its runs when Andres Blanco hit a solo home run in the sixth inning before scoring on a double by Rafael Ortega in the eighth.

A. Blanco homered and singled, scoring two runs in the win.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Gregor Blanco singled twice, also stealing a base for the Mets. Syracuse was held scoreless for the third time this season, while the Gwinnett staff recorded its fourth shutout of the year.