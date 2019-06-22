Keys helps to shut out Bristol, Greeneville wins 5-0

BRISTOL, Va. (AP) -- JC Keys and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Greeneville Reds topped the Bristol Pirates 5-0 on Saturday.

Keys (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked one while allowing one hit over three scoreless innings. Adrian Florencio (0-1) went five innings, allowing five runs and five hits in the Appalachian League game. He also struck out one and walked one.

In the first inning, Greeneville took a 1-0 lead on a fielder's choice that scored Danielito Remy. The Reds scored again in the fourth when Mike Spooner hit a two-run double and then scored on a two-run home run by Justin Gomez.