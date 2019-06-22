Tejeda, Pierre lift DSL Rays2 over DSL Red Sox2 7-4

, (AP) -- Gioser Tejeda and Yonathan Pierre each homered and drove in two runs as the DSL Rays2 defeated the DSL Red Sox2 7-4 on Saturday.

Up 2-1 in the fourth, DSL Rays2 extended its lead when Tejeda hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run home run by Pierre.

DSL Red Sox2 answered in the top of the next frame when Wilmer Perez hit a two-run single to get within two.

The DSL Rays2 later tacked on a run in both the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Oneill Manzueta hit an RBI single, while Tejeda hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Yonathan Gomez (1-0) got the win in relief while DSL Red Sox2 starter Reidis Sena (0-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

The DSL Red Sox2 failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 14 runners on base in the loss.