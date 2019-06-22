DSL Mets1 beats DSL Orioles2 6-5

, (AP) -- Darwyn Encarnacion scored when a runner was thrown out in the ninth inning, leading the DSL Mets1 to a 6-5 win over the DSL Orioles2 on Saturday. The loss snapped a seven-game winning streak for the DSL Orioles2.

Encarnacion scored on the play after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and then went to third on a double by Luis Castillo.

Cristian Olivero (2-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Kelvin LaRoche (1-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Stranding 12 men on base, the DSL Orioles2 did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss.