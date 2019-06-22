Mendez helps to shut out DSL Royals2, DSL Colorado wins 3-0

, (AP) -- Victor Mendez and four other pitchers combined for a shutout as the DSL Colorado defeated the DSL Royals2 3-0 on Saturday.

Mendez (2-0) went two scoreless innings, striking out three and walking one to get the win. Juan Martinez (0-1) went three innings, allowing one run and three hits while striking out one in the Dominican Summer League game.

In the sixth inning, DSL Colorado took a 1-0 lead on a single by Mishael Deson that scored Reiner Abello. The DSL Colorado scored again in the seventh when Pedro Mota scored on an error and Francisco Ortiz scored on a wild pitch.

The DSL Royals2 were blanked for the first time this season, while the DSL Colorado's staff also registered their first shutout of the year.