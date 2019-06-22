AP sources: UConn in talks to move back into Big East

A University of Connecticut official says the school is working to return to the Big East for basketball and other sports.

The official confirmed there have been talks with the Big East, but said they were not aware any invitation had been extended.

The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release the information.

UConn is changing presidents and is not expected to finalize any move until Thomas Katsouleas takes over in August. The official said the school also has not decided what to do with its football program, a sport the Big East does not offer.

Two other people with knowledge of the discussions also confirmed the negotiations and said an announcement from the schools and conference could come early next week.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because no decision had been announced.

UConn is a member of the American Athletic Conference, which was formed after the Big East broke up in 2013 with the basketball-focused private schools going on their own.

The negotiations with the Big East were first reported by the website Digital Sports Desk.