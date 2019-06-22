Miley, Astros to face Tanaka, Yankees

Houston Astros (48-29, first in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (48-27, first in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Wade Miley (6-4, 3.30 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 71 strikeouts) Yankees: Masahiro Tanaka (5-5, 3.23 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE:

The Yankees are 27-13 in home games. New York has hit 123 home runs this season, fifth in the league. Edwin Encarnacion leads the club with 23, averaging one every 11.3 at-bats.

The Astros are 21-18 on the road. Houston has slugged .469, good for second in the American League. Alex Bregman leads the club with a .532 slugging percentage, including 31 extra-base hits and 21 home runs. The Yankees won the last meeting 4-1. James Paxton secured his fifth victory and Gary Sanchez went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for New York. Brad Peacock registered his fifth loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sanchez leads the Yankees with 31 extra base hits and is slugging .642. Gleyber Torres is 12-for-31 with four home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Bregman leads the Astros with 51 RBIs and is batting .260. Yordan Alvarez is 11-for-36 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .277 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Astros: 3-7, .253 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by five runs

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Domingo German: 10-day IL (hip), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jake Barrett: 60-day IL (elbow), Cameron Maybin: 10-day IL (calf), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 60-day IL (calf), Kendrys Morales: 10-day IL (calf), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 60-day IL (labrum).

Astros Injuries: Joe Smith: 10-day IL (achilles), Collin McHugh: 10-day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-day IL (elbow), George Springer: 10-day IL (hamstring), Aledmys Diaz: 10-day IL (hamstring), Carlos Correa: 10-day IL (rib).