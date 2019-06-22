Watson’s homer leads Missoula to 7-4 win over Great Falls

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) -- Kevin Watson hit a three-run home run in the second inning, leading the Missoula Osprey to a 7-4 win over the Great Falls Voyagers on Friday.

The home run by Watson scored Francis Martinez and Luvin Valbuena to give the Osprey a 4-3 lead.

With the score tied 4-4 in the eighth, the Osprey took the lead for good when Spencer Brickhouse hit an RBI single, driving in Watson.

Nick Marchese (1-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Nick Johnson (0-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

Anderson Comas tripled and doubled, driving in three runs for the Voyagers. Kelvin Maldonado doubled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home.