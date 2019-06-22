Reds withstand another homer by Yelich, beat Brewers 11-7

Cincinnati Reds' Derek Dietrich congratulates Yasiel Puig after his two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, June 21, 2019, in Milwaukee. AP Photo

José Iglesias had four hits and drove in two runs and the Cincinnati Reds withstood another homer from major league leader Christian Yelich, beating the Milwaukee Brewers 11-7 on Friday night to extend their winning streak to a season-high six games.

Yelich hit a two-run homer in the fifth, his third in three games, and extended his hitting streak to a career-high 18 games. He has 29 homers this season, tying him with Prince Fielder in 2007 for the most in franchise history before the All-Star break.

Cincinnati scored three runs in the first with just one hit and led 6-1 before Yelich and Mike Moustakas homered off starter Sonny Gray in the fifth to make it 6-4, but the Brewers did not get closer and lost their fifth straight.

David Hernandez (2-3) got the victory with 1 2/3 innings of one-hit relief.

Chase Anderson (3-2) allowed six runs on six hits in five innings for Milwaukee.

Cincinnati scored three times in the seventh, and Yasiel Puig made it 11-4 in the eighth with his 15th homer, a two-run shot to center. Milwaukee got three runs in the eighth but left the bases loaded.

Derek Dietrich was hit by a pitch three times and scored each time for the Reds.

In the first inning, Joey Votto drew a one-out walk and Anderson then hit Eugenio Suárez and Dietrich to load the bases. Puig walked to force in a run and Iglesias blooped a two-run single into shallow center.

José Peraza's two-run triple made it 5-0 in the third.

Eric Thames singled in a run in the bottom half for Milwaukee, but Nick Senzel answered in the fourth a solo homer, his eighth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: OF Senzel, who singled and homered, left in the bottom of the fourth with a headache.

Brewers: LHP Gio Gonzalez (left arm fatigue) threw a bullpen session Friday, but is not a candidate to replace struggling RHP Jimmy Nelson (0-2, 9.75 ERA) in the rotation. "We're still a ways off with Gio in my eyes," manager Craig Counsell said. "We have some progressions to make with Gio that take us, in our eyes, right before the All-Star break."

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Luis Castillo (7-1, 2.26 ERA) has won seven straight decisions since a 1-0 loss to Milwaukee on April 3. Castillo has allowed two runs or fewer in 13 of his 15 starts.

Brewers: RHP Jhoulys Chacín (3-8, 5.60 ERA) has lost his last five starts with a 6.56 ERA, allowing 17 earned runs in 23 1/3 innings.