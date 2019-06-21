Salcedo’s homer leads Mobile to 9-7 win over Jackson

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) -- Erick Salcedo hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the Mobile BayBears to a 9-7 win over the Jackson Generals on Friday.

The home run by Salcedo capped a four-run inning and cut the Jackson lead to 7-6 after Brandon Sandoval hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The BayBears later added single runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings to secure the victory.

Isaac Mattson (2-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Justin Donatella (3-1) took the loss in the Southern League game.

For the Generals, Jazz Chisholm homered and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple.

Despite the loss, Jackson is 6-1 against Mobile this season.