Upshaw’s double leads Hagerstown to 14-7 win over Rome

ROME, Ga. (AP) -- Armond Upshaw hit a two-run double in the second inning, leading the Hagerstown Suns to a 14-7 win over the Rome Braves on Friday.

The double by Upshaw scored Jackson Cluff and Kyle Marinconz to give the Suns a 4-0 lead.

After Hagerstown added two runs, the Braves cut into the deficit with three runs in the fifth inning, including a triple by Greg Cullen that scored Justin Dean.

Hagerstown later scored in three additional innings, including a five-run seventh, when Nic Perkins hit a two-run double and then scored on a two-run single by Upshaw to help put the game away.

Hagerstown starter Joan Adon (6-2) picked up the win despite allowing three runs over five innings. Opposing starter Odalvi Javier (2-4) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and seven hits over five innings.

Ricardo Rodriguez doubled and singled twice, driving home three runs for the Braves.

Hagerstown improved to 5-1 against Rome this season.