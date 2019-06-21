Auburn beats Mahoning Valley 8-1

NILES, Ohio (AP) -- J.T. Arruda scored on a groundout in the second inning, leading the Auburn Doubledays to an 8-1 win over the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Friday.

Arruda scored on the play to give the Doubledays a 1-0 lead after he was hit with a pitch to lead off the inning, advanced to second on a single by Ricardo Mendez and then went to third on a walk by Jack Dunn.

The Doubledays later scored in three more innings to put the game out of reach, including three runs in the fifth and sixth innings. In the fifth, Jose Sanchez and Wilmer Perez hit RBI singles, while Caldioli Sanfler hit a two-run single in the sixth.

Auburn starter Niomar Gomez (1-1) picked up the win after allowing just two hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Matt Turner (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game after giving up four runs and five hits over four innings.

Auburn took advantage of some erratic Mahoning Valley pitching, drawing a season-high six walks in its victory.