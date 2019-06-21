Meyers’ homer leads Fayetteville to 5-4 win over Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) -- Jacob Meyers hit a solo home run in the ninth inning, leading the Fayetteville Woodpeckers to a 5-4 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Friday.

Enmanuel Valdez hit an RBI double in the second inning and Jake Adams hit an RBI single in the third to give the Woodpeckers a 2-0 lead. The Pelicans came back to take the lead in the fourth inning when Cam Balego hit an RBI double and then scored on a three-run home run by Aramis Ademan.

Fayetteville tied the game 4-4 in the sixth when Ruben Castro hit a two-run single.

Leovanny Rodriguez (5-2) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Ben Hecht (1-2) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Ademan homered and singled, driving in three runs for the Pelicans.

Fayetteville improved to 8-1 against Myrtle Beach this season.