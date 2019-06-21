Ashby leads Carolina to 6-2 win over Potomac

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) -- Aaron Ashby pitched 7 1/3 scoreless innings, leading the Carolina Mudcats over the Potomac Nationals in a 6-2 win on Friday.

Ashby (1-0) allowed three hits while striking out eight and walking three to get the win.

Carolina started the scoring in the first inning when Ryan Aguilar and Wes Rogers scored on an error.

The Mudcats later added two runs in both the eighth and ninth innings. In the eighth, Devin Hairston and Aguilar both drove in a run, while Eddie Silva and Hairston both drove in a run in the ninth.

Nick Raquet (5-7) went four innings, allowing two runs and five hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out four and walked three.

With the win, Carolina improved to 6-2 against Potomac this season.