Barnes has 4 RBI, leads Columbus to 14-0 win over Lehigh Valley

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Brandon Barnes drove in four runs, while Greg Allen and Eric Haase drove in three apiece as the Columbus Clippers beat the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 14-0 on Friday.

Barnes homered and singled, driving home four runs. Allen homered and singled, scoring three runs while also driving in three.

Columbus had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring five runs in both the first and fifth innings.

In the first, Barnes and Haase hit two-run home runs, while Allen and Barnes hit two-run singles in the fifth.

Columbus starter Asher Wojciechowski (8-2) picked up the win after allowing five hits over seven scoreless innings. Opposing starter Alexis Rivero (2-3) took the loss in the International League game after giving up five runs and three hits while only recording a single out.

The IronPigs were held scoreless for the third time this season, while the Clippers' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.

Columbus remains undefeated against Lehigh Valley this season at 4-0.