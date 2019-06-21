Sports
Maton leads Clearwater over Daytona 3-2
CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Nick Maton singled twice as the Clearwater Threshers topped the Daytona Tortugas 3-2 on Friday.
Clearwater took a 3-1 lead in the fourth after Daniel Brito scored on a groundout and Maton hit an RBI single.
The Tortugas cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Stuart Fairchild hit a solo home run.
Clearwater left-hander Ethan Evanko (4-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Jared Solomon (0-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game after giving up three runs and four hits over 3 2/3 innings.
For the Tortugas, Fairchild homered and singled, driving in two runs.
With the win, Clearwater improved to 7-3 against Daytona this season.
