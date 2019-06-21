Palma’s run leads Danville to 2-1 win over Johnson City

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) -- Jose Palma scored on a wild pitch in the eighth inning, leading the Danville Braves to a 2-1 win over the Johnson City Cardinals on Friday.

Palma scored on the play after he led off the inning with a single, stole second and then went to third on a ground out by Cody Milligan.

In the top of the third, Johnson City took the lead on a solo home run by Mateo Gil. Danville answered in the sixth inning when Bryce Ball hit an RBI double, bringing home Beau Philip.

Javier Ciriaco (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Enrique Perez (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

Gil homered and singled for the Cardinals.