Blue Jays face off against the Red Sox in division matchup

Toronto Blue Jays (27-48, fourth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (41-35, third in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Trent Thornton (2-5, 4.36 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) Red Sox: Chris Sale (3-7, 3.49 ERA, .97 WHIP, 130 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Boston and Toronto will play on Friday at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox are 16-14 against the rest of their division. Boston's team on-base percentage of .336 is third in the American League. Xander Bogaerts leads the lineup with an OBP of .390.

The Blue Jays are 8-13 in division play. The Toronto offense has compiled a .224 batting average as a team this season, last in the American League. Eric Sogard leads the team with a average of .303. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 49 RBIs and is batting .300. J.D. Martinez is 12-for-45 with three doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 26 extra base hits and is batting .221. Cavan Biggio is 8-for-31 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 7-3, .291 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .251 batting average, 6.24 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Red Sox Injuries: Hector Velazquez: 10-day IL (back), Tyler Thornburg: 10-day IL (hip), Heath Hembree: 10-day IL (elbow), Nathan Eovaldi: 10-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 60-day IL (knee), Steve Pearce: 10-day IL (back), Mitch Moreland: 10-day IL (quad), Tzu-Wei Lin: 10-day IL (knee), Rafael Devers: day-to-day (undisclosed).

Blue Jays Injuries: Jacob Waguespack: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Tepera: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), Elvis Luciano: 60-day IL (elbow), Edwin Jackson: 10-day IL (back), Clay Buchholz: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee), Justin Smoak: 10-day IL (hamstring).