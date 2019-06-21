Blackmon takes 10-game hit streak into matchup with Dodgers

Colorado Rockies (40-34, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (51-25, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (7-3, 4.57 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 103 strikeouts) Dodgers: Walker Buehler (7-1, 3.06 ERA, .92 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Charlie Blackmon is riding a 10-game hitting streak as Colorado readies to play Los Angeles.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Dodgers are 20-8 against NL West teams. Los Angeles has a collective on-base percentage of .343, good for first in in the majors. Cody Bellinger leads the lineup with a mark of .435.

The Rockies are 18-19 on the road. The Colorado offense has compiled a .272 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the league. Blackmon leads the team with a mark of .336. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 24 home runs and is slugging .708. Max Muncy is 10-for-31 with a double, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Nolan Arenado leads the Rockies with 60 RBIs and is batting .324. Blackmon is 26-for-52 with five doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 16 RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .289 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Rockies: 7-3, .348 batting average, 6.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Dodgers Injuries: Kenta Maeda: day-to-day (hand), Rich Hill: 10-day IL (left forearm), Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder), Scott Alexander: 10-day IL (forearm), A.J. Pollock: 10-day IL (elbow), Corey Seager: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Rockies Injuries: Seunghwan Oh: 10-day IL (abdominal), Harrison Musgrave: 60-day IL (elbow), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 10-day IL (hand), Nolan Arenado: day-to-day (foot).