Joseph hits walk-off single, Las Vegas beats Sacramento 11-10
LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Corban Joseph hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Las Vegas Aviators topped the Sacramento River Cats 11-10 on Thursday.
Mark Payton scored the game-winning run after he entered the game as a pinch runner.
One batter earlier, Skye Bolt singled, scoring Franklin Barreto to tie the game 10-10.
The Aviators cut the deficit to 10-9 in the bottom of the seventh when Bolt hit a three-run home run as part of a four-run inning.
Trey McNutt (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Fernando Abad (0-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.
Henry Ramos homered and singled for the River Cats.
With the win, Las Vegas improved to 10-2 against Sacramento this season.
