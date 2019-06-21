Sports

Nuggets pick up Bol Bol in 2nd round trade with Heat

By PAT GRAHAM AP Sports Writer

Duke's RJ Barrett, center, talks to Zion Williamson, as Oregon's Bol Bol, back, looks elsewhere before the NBA basketball draft Thursday, June 20, 2019, in New York.
Julio Cortez AP Photo
DENVER

Denver and the Miami Heat agreed to a draft night trade that will send Oregon center Bol Bol to the Nuggets.

The Nuggets didn't have a draft pick Thursday, but swung a deal after the Heat took Bol at No. 44. In exchange, Miami will receive a future second-round pick and cash considerations.

The 7-foot-2 Bol has a 7-7 wingspan that matches the height of his late father, former NBA player Manute Bol.

Bol Bol was limited to nine games with Oregon last season due to a foot injury. He averaged 21 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks.

He figures to form quite a tandem in the middle with Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic.

