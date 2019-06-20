Lux hits walk-off single, Tulsa beats Amarillo 2-1

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- Gavin Lux hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Tulsa Drillers topped the Amarillo Sod Poodles 2-1 on Thursday.

Cristian Santana scored the game-winning run after he was hit with a pitch to lead off the inning and advanced to third following singles by Carlos Rincon and Lux.

The Sod Poodles tied the game 1-1 in the top of the eighth when Peter Van Gansen hit a solo home run.

Tulsa starter Edwin Uceta went seven scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out seven. Andre Scrubb (5-0) got the win in relief while Michel Baez (2-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.