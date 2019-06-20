Sports
Beck, Profar lead the way for Frisco
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) -- Preston Beck tripled and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one as the Frisco RoughRiders defeated the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 7-1 on Thursday.
Juremi Profar doubled and singled with an RBI and a run for Frisco.
Frisco started the scoring in the first inning when Beck hit an RBI triple and then scored on a single by Profar.
The RoughRiders later added four runs in the fourth and one in the fifth. In the fourth, Josh Altmann hit a two-run double, while Leody Taveras hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Profar in the fifth.
Yoel Espinal (2-3) got the win in relief while NW Arkansas starter Gerson Garabito (4-5) took the loss in the Texas League game.
