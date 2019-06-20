Hiott’s walk leads Hudson Valley to 9-1 win over Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) -- Garrett Hiott drew a bases-loaded walk in the ninth inning, leading the Hudson Valley Renegades to a 9-1 win over the Vermont Lake Monsters on Thursday.

The walk by Hiott started the scoring in an eight-run inning and gave the Renegades a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Hudson Valley scored on five more plays, including two RBI each from Jacson McGowan and Raider Brito.

Zack Trageton (2-0) got the win in relief while Jeferson Mejia (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.