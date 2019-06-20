Alfonzo’s double leads Connecticut to 5-2 win over Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) -- Eliezer Alfonzo hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, leading the Connecticut Tigers to a 5-2 win over the Staten Island Yankees on Thursday.

The double by Alfonzo started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Tigers a 3-0 lead. Later in the inning, Kingston Liniak hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Jordan Verdon.

Following the big inning, the Yankees cut into the deficit in the bottom of the frame when Ezequiel Duran hit a two-run home run.

Marco Jimenez (1-1) got the win in relief while Staten Island starter Nick Green (0-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.