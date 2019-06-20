Peacock, Ellis lift Jackson over Mobile 13-2

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) -- Drew Ellis homered and had two hits, driving in two, and Matt Peacock allowed just one hit over six innings as the Jackson Generals defeated the Mobile BayBears 13-2 on Thursday.

Peacock (3-2) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked one while allowing one run.

Jackson batted around in the fourth inning, sending 14 batters to the plate and scoring nine runs, including a single by Mark Karaviotis that scored Jamie Westbrook.

The Generals later added two runs in both the sixth and ninth innings. In the sixth, Ellis hit a solo home run, while Ben DeLuzio and Ellis hit RBI doubles in the ninth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Andrew Wantz (0-1) went 3 1/3 innings, allowing seven runs and eight hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out four and walked one.

For the BayBears, Jo Adell homered and singled.

Jackson remains undefeated against Mobile this season at 6-0.